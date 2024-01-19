Video: Fabio Carvalho scores stunning goal on Hull debut after Tyler Morton assist

The Liverpool loanee produced a stunning goal on his debut to guide his new club to a 1-0 win against Sunderland on Friday evening.

Fabio Carvalho joined the Championship club on loan last week after returning from a disappointing spell at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old has plenty of experience playing in the Championship as he helped Fulham secure promotion before moving to Merseyside in 2022.

Despite his lack of minutes, Carvalho showed how clinical he can be with a sweet volley after an assist from fellow Liverpool loanee, Tyler Morton.