Video: Former Manchester United star scores unbelievable 40-yard free kick

The former Manchester United forward Bebe broke the deadlock for Cape Verde with an incredible long-range free kick on Friday.

The 33-year-old was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2010 but failed to live up to the high bar set for him at Old Trafford eventually moving on four years later.

But Bebe has shown that he still possesses’ quality with an unstoppable 40-yard free kick to give Cape Verde the lead in their 3-0 AFCON win against Mozambique on Friday afternoon.