West Ham set to sign club captain if Benrahma leaves

After being sent off against Bristol City in the FA Cup, West Ham’s Said Benrahma could well have played his last game for the club.

The player has never really been given a decent run in the Hammers side under David Moyes, with WhoScored noting that he’s played 90 minutes this season in the Premier League on only one occasion – the opener against Bournemouth.

It seems clear that he doesn’t really feature in his manager’s plans, and if he were able to be offloaded in this window, it would give the East Londoners the chance to bid for one of their top targets.

“Benrahma’s move to Lyon could happen if they offer the right amount of money and the player wants to go,” CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, told Give Me Sport.

“But it is not an easy situation for Lyon because the player is taking his time to decide whether to make the move. If Benrahma leaves the club, Steven Bergwijn could be an option. There is a possibility that he will sign because he is a top target for West Ham.”

It’s not clear whether Bergwijn would be amenable to a switch back to London in any event, and given that he’s Ajax club captain, they too may decide that he’s too important to be allowed to leave.

Of course money talks in the transfer window, and with his former colleagues, Mo Kudus and Edson Alvarez already at the club, there’s a possibility that such a move could actually appeal to the 26-year-old.

With only 12 days left before the window closes until the summer, everything would appear to hinge on whether Benrahma decides to move to Lyon on not.