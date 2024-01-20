Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Kieran Trippier over a January move as the Bundesliga giants now try to achieve the same with Newcastle.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to add a right-back to his squad for the second half of the campaign and has PSG’s Nordi Mukiele and Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier as his top targets.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich’s Sporting Director Christoph Freund prefers a loan deal for the French star, but he’s preparing for the possibility that the deal might fail.

Should that happen, Trippier is the backup option and a verbal agreement between Bayern Munich and the England star has been reached, with the 33-year-old said to be keen on a move to Germany.

? Excl. News #Trippier: Verbal agreement between FC Bayern & Trippier has been reached now! ?? The 33 y/o keen to join Bayern immediately ?? Bayern and Newcastle in contact. Chr. Freund still prefers a loan deal with Mukiele, but he’s preparing for the possibility that the… pic.twitter.com/a10x1hYXHZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 20, 2024

This would be a major blow for Newcastle as Trippier has been one of Eddie Howe’s best players since joining the club and the Tyneside outfit would not have a lot of time to replace him this month.

As for Bayern, the addition of the England star would be brilliant news for Tuchel and it is another English star arriving to help Harry Kane settle in, following the arrival of Eric Dier this month.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will be willing to let Trippier go, with it being very likely that they will only do so if a replacement can be brought in.