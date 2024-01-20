RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has now revealed that the 20-year-old striker has a release clause in his contract which would allow him to leave in the summer for a fee of around €50 million.

Recently, we reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the Slovenian striker and it will be interesting to see if the London clubs are willing to spend €50 million (£43m) for him.

The 20-year-old is highly rated around Europe, and he could develop into a quality Premier League striker with the right guidance. He has scored seven goals across all competitions this season and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better players.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for the young striker and he will be tempted to join clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal need more attacking depth in their squad. Gabriel Jesus has scored three goals in the league this season and the Gunners need to bring in alternatives. Sesko would be a quality long-term addition for them.

? Excl. News #Sesko / via @philipphinze24: ?? The 20 y/o striker from @RBLeipzig has a release clause in his contract – around €50m! ?? Valid from this summer ?? Contract at Leipzig until 2028. 23 matches this season, 7 goals yet. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/emVTJI62F6 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Chelsea expected Nicolas Jackson to solve their goalscoring problems when they signed them at the start of the season. The former La Liga striker has not been able to live up to the expectations.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to trigger Sesko’s release clause at the end of the season.