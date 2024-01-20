Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been linked with a move away from the London club in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the North London club and naturally, there have been speculations surrounding his long-term future at the club.

Smith Rowe has started just twice in all competitions this season and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. The talented young midfielder has started just once in the Premier League and clubs like Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham United have expressed their interest in signing him.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Arsenal have rejected approaches from the three Premier League clubs for Smith Rowe and they want to keep him at the club. The midfielder is reportedly prepared to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place. The development will certainly come as a major boost for the gunners and their fans.

Smith Rowe is a prodigious young talent with immense potential and he could develop into a key player for Arsenal in the coming seasons. The North London outfit will have to be patient with him and allow him to regain his sharpness in the coming months.

Prior to his injury blow, he had established himself as a key player for Arsenal in the midfield.

The player is versatile enough to operate as a winger, as well as the central attacking midfielder. His versatility will be an added bonus for Arsenal if they can hold on to him.