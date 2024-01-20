Arsenal reject West Ham’s approach for Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal have reportedly rejected a formal approach from West Ham for Emile Smith Rowe.

The Hammers are thought to be on the lookout for a new creative playmaker. David Moyes’ eagerness to sign a player that can operate on the wing, as well as centrally, is likely due to Lucas Paqueta’s uncertain future which sees the Brazilian continually linked with a high profile move to Manchester City.

And interestingly, although recently pursuing Smith Rowe, the Hammers also remain linked with Kalvin Phillips.

The Manchester City midfielder may be Moyes’ most attainable option as well and that’s because according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have rejected their rivals’ loan offer for Smith Rowe.

Reportedly ‘happy’ to stay at the Emirates and fight for his place in Mikel Arteta’s first team plans, the 23-year-old, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, will not be making the mid-season switch to the London Stadium.