Arsenal vs Crystal Palace team news: Gabriel Jesus returns

Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon with both teams looking to turn around their poor recent form.

The last month has been tough for the London clubs as both have been knocked out of the FA Cup, while their league form has seen several points dropped.

The Gunners need to get their title charge back up and running with three points on Saturday and they come into the match fresher than their opponents having had a break over the last two weeks.

Arsenal were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool in the FA Cup last time out and Arteta has made three changes from that side with Kiwior, Jorginho and Nelson dropping out for Zinchenko, Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.

The fans of the North London club will be happy to see Jesus included as he had fitness issues surrounding the match with Liverpool.

? ???????? ?? ? Zinchenko returns

? Trossard on the wing

Zinchenko returns, Trossard on the wing, Jesus leads the line

As for Crystal Palace, the Eagles played midweek in the FA Cup and were beaten 1-0 by Everton, which could affect today’s performance.

Roy Hodgson’s side were 3-1 winners over Brentford in the Premier League last time out but that was their only win across eight matches. Palace face a difficult task in trying to beat Arsenal at their own stadium today but they will be looking to take advantage of the Gunners’ current lack of confidence.

The Eagles have made two changes from the Everton clash for today’s game with Johnstone being replaced by Henderson in goal, while Edouard comes out for Mateta up front.