Arsenal's recent run of form could see Gunners equal unwanted 31-year-old record against Crystal Palace

Arsenal FC
Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon and defeat for Mikel Arteta’s side would see them equal an unwanted record dating back to 1993. 

The North London club were top of the Premier League at Christmas and firmly in the title race but within weeks, their season has been turned on its head with the Gunners currently sitting in fourth place.

Arsenal are winless in three and were also dumped out of the FA Cup by Liverpool before their winter break. A draw against the Reds at Anfield on 23 December began the period of poor league results before a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham was followed by a loss to Fulham.

If Arteta’s side loses to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, the current Gunners side will have equalled an unwanted record dating back to 1993.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have struggled in recent weeks
Having lost to West Ham and Fulham, Arsenal haven’t been beaten in three London derbies in a row in the Premier League since March 1993, reports talkSPORT. Losing to Crystal Palace would equal this and pretty much end the North London club’s hopes of winning the Premier League this season.

Arteta will hope to relaunch Arsenal’s title charge on Saturday and luckily comes up against a Palace team who are in a bad run of form themselves.

