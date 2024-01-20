Aspiring footballer faced severe anal injuries after being brutally assaulted by three police officers

An aspiring footballer faced severe injuries, including a perforated anus and incontinence, as a result of a brutal assault by three police officers during a stop-and-search arrest in February 2017.
The victim, Theodore Luhaka, was subjected to baton beatings, racial abuse, and spitting during the horrifying incident. CCTV footage depicted Luhaka forcibly brought to the ground, enduring an eight-minute assault.
Sky Sports reports that the trial concluded with the conviction of the three police officers involved—Marc-Antoine Castelain, Jeremie Dulin, and Tony Hochart—on charges of voluntary violence.
Castelain, initially charged with rape, received a one-year sentence, while his colleagues, found guilty of assaulting Mr. Luhaka, were each sentenced to three months.
Despite Luhaka expressing support for any guilty verdict, protesters outside the court demanded imprisonment for all three officers involved.
He had a clean criminal record and was on the verge of relocating to Belgium to embark on a professional football career.
Now 29 years old, he says he feels like a ‘living dead’. His case stands as one among numerous instances illustrating how police brutality and a flawed justice system have devastated lives.
What terribly poor reporting! Any chance of telling us which country this occurred in?