Aspiring footballer faced severe anal injuries after being brutally assaulted by three police officers

An aspiring footballer faced severe injuries, including a perforated anus and incontinence, as a result of a brutal assault by three police officers during a stop-and-search arrest in February 2017.

The victim, Theodore Luhaka, was subjected to baton beatings, racial abuse, and spitting during the horrifying incident. CCTV footage depicted Luhaka forcibly brought to the ground, enduring an eight-minute assault.

Now 29 years old, he says he feels like a ‘living dead’. His case stands as one among numerous instances illustrating how police brutality and a flawed justice system have devastated lives.