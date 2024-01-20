Crystal Palace fans were involved in an incident with the police at the Emirates

An unusual incident occurred during the game between Arsenal and Crystal Palace earlier today as a group of police officers was observed entering the away crowd section at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Daily Mail, that the police force, identifiable in yellow hi-vis gear, showed up to confiscate a drum from the Eagles’ supporters just before the game commenced.

The Gunners went on to secure a comfortable 5-0 win over the Eagles.

Center-back Gabriel provided an early lead with a goal from a corner by Rice, and he was involved in the second goal as well, which was given as a Dean Henderson own-goal.

Leonard Trossard netted the third goal of the night in the second half, capping off a devastating Arsenal counter. In injury time, the Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli added to the tally with two quick goals, making it 5-0.

While Arsenal’s victory was relatively routine, the unusual incident of the evening became one of the talking points, with dozens of officers arriving to confiscate a drum from Palace fans.

According to Arsenal’s fan guidelines, spectators are not permitted to bring musical instruments into the stadium.

70 officers deployed at the Emirates to confiscate Palace fans drum….. #cpfc pic.twitter.com/AjNh452hBJ — Wessssss (@wesleygosine) January 20, 2024

Took all of these police to take a fucking DRUM off Crystal Palace fans ??#CPFC #Crystalpalace pic.twitter.com/6IBsjZfTnN — harry?? (@BFCHarry_) January 20, 2024

Despite this restriction, Palace fans found alternative ways to support their team, lighting red and blue flares and cheering passionately before kick-off.

Unfortunately, Roy Hodgson’s team couldn’t mirror the fervent support with a matching performance on the field.

Palace find themselves in the 15th position on the league table, just five points away from the relegation zone.