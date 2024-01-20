Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has confirmed the club are delighted with Joe Rodon’s impact and hinted a permanent deal could be on the cards for the Welshman.

Joining the Whites on a season long loan from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, Rodon, 26, has become one his manager’s most important players.

Featuring in 24 Championship games so far this season, Rodon, who is valued at around £15 million by his parent club, is a candidate to join on a permanent deal.

“Behind the scenes, we are working. There is no doubt we are more than happy with Joe,” Farke said.

“He is growing into this club more and more, a leader role, you see how much it means to him to wear this white shirt.

“He is just happy to be her. He is crucial. We are more than happy.

“We would like him to stay for a bit longer, but right now it is not an urgent topic – he will stay for us until the end of the season.”