Emile Smith Rowe has been linked with West Ham and Fabrizio Romano has detailed what “Arsenal want”

Though he hasn’t necessarily been an integral part of the Arsenal first-team of late, there’s little doubt that Emile Smith Rowe still has the talent to play for the North London outfit.

The 23-year-old was lauded by his manager, Mikel Arteta, during the Spaniard’s press conference for the Crystal Palace game this weekend.

West Ham are believed to have made a bid for the midfielder and getting some decent minutes under his belt will surely be welcomed by Smith Rowe himself.

Whether the East Londoners are successful in their pursuit of the player remains another issue entirely.

Mikel Arteta was asked if there's any truth in Emile Smith-Rowe leaving Arsenal to join West Ham United on a loan deal

“Despite the alleged approach from West Ham, a deal for Emile Smith Rowe is very difficult at this stage as Arsenal want to keep him,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Mikel Arteta was clear on the situation in his press conference on Friday when he spoke of the 23-year-old’s incredible qualities and how the club were really happy to have him.”

Of course you can never say never in football, and if Arteta genuinely believes that he won’t be able to offer Smith Rowe the minutes that he needs in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, it may actually be to Arsenal’s benefit to allow him to move across the capital.

If, on the other hand, the manager does intend to play Smith Rowe, then arguably he needs to integrate him again properly as soon as practicable and well before the pressure of the business end of the campaign.

Ultimately the will of the player himself could determine what happens next.

Arsenal won’t want to keep hold of an unhappy player with the potential of dressing room equilibrium being affected.