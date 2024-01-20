Ex-Liverpool star publicly criticises Brendan Rodgers; claims he did not know how to use him

Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino has openly criticised former manager Brendan Rodgers, citing a challenging period during their time together at Anfield.

Firmino, signed by the Reds in 2015 from Hoffenheim, expressed dissatisfaction with his initial role under Rodgers.

During the first six appearances for Liverpool, Firmino, primarily a centre-forward, was deployed as a right-winger in five matches by Rodgers.

Unfortunately, a back injury further complicated matters, causing the Brazilian to miss three games.

Meantime, Rodgers was dismissed after a 1-1 draw with Everton, marking the end of a challenging period for Firmino.

Under new manager Jurgen Klopp, Firmino’s fortunes changed significantly when he was assigned a false nine role, bringing out the best of him.

Reflecting on his time with Rodgers, Firmino revealed frustration, asserting that the manager failed to understand his strengths.

In his book, ‘Si Senor: My Liverpool Years,’ Firmino stated (via The Mirror):

“On the pitch, I had a terrible start that left me wondering how this was going to work out.

“I rarely played as a striker and when I did it was as a winger, with Christian Benteke playing through the middle. I remember games against Manchester United and Arsenal where I played on the right side of midfield, with the responsibility to defend more than play; I spent so much of my time dropping so deep and so wide I was practically a full-back.

“I was a long way from the parts of the pitch where I could truly make an impact. It was clear that the coach, Brendan Rodgers, didn’t know how to use me. I don’t think he understood my style of play – I definitely never understood his plans for me. Maybe that was because he didn’t really have any.”

Despite the challenging start, Bobby Firmino went on to have a successful career and cemented his place in the history of Anfield.

He scored 111 goals and provided 79 assists in 362 appearances for the club – playing a key role to help the club win every trophy there is to win.