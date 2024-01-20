This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

—

Mourinho taking time to decide next move

There have been multiple reports that Jose Mourinho has accepted a deal to become the new Al Shabab manager, but guys, I can tell you that there are no concrete updates yet on Mourinho’s future.

It’s true that Al Shabab are looking for a manager but nothing is confirmed yet in terms of talks or agreement.

Let’s see what Jose will decide in the next days.

Tottenham want Nusa but race is still open

I expect Tottenham to push for Antonio Nusa in the next days, as talks are taking place and will continue.

The player is clear that he wants to finish the season at Brugge and then maybe leave in the summer.

Let me clarify guys that nothing is done with Spurs, so the race remains open to other clubs too.

Bergvall hoping for Barça move this summer

Eintracht and Barça are both working on the deal for 17-year-old Swedish talent, Lucas Bergvall, but nothing is agreed so other clubs still have chances to join.

Current preference for the player is very clear: Barcelona, but it will depend also on club to club talks.

For sure he can bring quality, he’s very talented; but it’s one for the summer, not January.

Key moments for Kalvin Phillips

For Kalvin Phillips, talks are still ongoing as to what’s next, and there are key moments ahead as we’re waiting also for the player’s decision in the next days.

I still think Kalvin will leave Man City in this window.

Smith Rowe deal difficult as Arsenal want to keep him

Despite the alleged approach from West Ham, a deal for Emile Smith Rowe is very difficult at this stage as Arsenal want to keep him.

Mikel Arteta was clear on the situation in his press conference on Friday when he spoke of the 23-year-old’s incredible qualities and how the club were really happy to have him.

Chance for alleged Man United target de Ligt to move this summer

It’s still too early to predict summer transfers… for sure there will be a chance for Matthijs de Ligt to leave in the summer because the situation remains quite open, but it’s too early to mention concrete clubs.

Roberto Firmino has no intention of leaving Saudi

We’re hearing many stories coming from Saudi about players that could leave in the January transfer window, such as Roberto Firmino and Karim Benzema. Let me start guys with Roberto Firmino.

From what I’m hearing, and I was checking day-to-day despite the links with Man United, Chelsea and many other clubs, Firmino is not going to leave Al-Ahli in the January transfer window.

The intention of Al-Ahli is to continue with Firmino and also the contacts they had with the player side were very positive.

The message I’m getting from the player’s camp too, I can confirm, is that Roberto Firmino will not leave Al-Ahli or Saudi in January. The idea is for him to continue to fight for his place.

Tensions rise between Benzema and Al-Ittihad

There have been loads of questions as always on Karim Benzema, and the reality of the situation is that things have been quite tense between the player and some people at Al-Ittihad.

We had some reports in the previous days about the relationship being broken but I will say that we are not yet at that stage, it’s just a tense situation on some points, but there’s a new director of football now.

He is a Spanish director of football who was at Barcelona, then Getafe, then Real Betis and he joined Al-Ittihad a couple of days ago. His name is Ramon Planes, the man who brought Pedri, Araujo and many other players to Barcelona.

He will take care of the situation, having conversations with Benzema and Marcelo Gallardo, but from what I’m hearing from the club side, Al-Ittihad have no intention to give any green light for Benzema to leave in January.

Let’s see what the situation is like in the next days and see what happens with Benzema.

At the moment, guys, I’m not aware of any advanced deal or anything concrete with an English club – including with Arsenal, despite various rumours.

That’s the reality and also let me clarify that in general, from what I’m hearing, there a are many other players that are happy with their life in Saudi and with the Saudi League.

Look at Cristiano Ronaldo, but also many others that are not desperate to leave the league and who are very focused on their present and future.