Exclusive: “I expect” – Plan is clear for 18-year-old Tottenham target with talks continuing

Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the business clubs in the current transfer window.

A surprise capture of RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner was followed up by the hire of rising star, Radu Dragusin.

Rumours have surfaced recently that the North Londoners are now chasing highly-rated youngster, Antonio Nusa.

The Norwegian is just 18 years of age and is currently plying his trade for Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League.

Despite a relative lack of experience, the player is already known for his appreciation of space, his quick feet and electric acceleration.

All attributes that will be right at home in an Ange Postecoglou side.

But just how close are the club to signing the player?

“I expect Tottenham to push for Antonio Nusa in the next days, as talks are taking place and will continue,” Fabrizio Romano noted in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“The player is clear that he wants to finish the season at Brugge and then maybe leave in the summer.

“Let me clarify guys that nothing is done with Spurs, so the race remains open to other clubs too.”

Given that nothing has been signed and sealed at this stage, it does allow other interested parties the opportunity to pitch for his services.

Postecoglou will surely be hopeful that by declaring his interest early, that Spurs will be best placed to ensure he arrives at White Hart Lane rather than anywhere else.

Given how exciting the Australian’s team are to watch at present, it’s entirely understandable why the club would go after Nusa.

Time will tell if the player himself decides such a switch is in his best interests.