Exclusive: “Multiple reports” – Fabrizio Romano lifts the lid on Jose Mourinho’s next destination

It’s been a tumultuous week for Jose Mourinho after he was sacked by Roma.

The Special One appeared visibly upset as he left the club, stopping briefly to thank supporters that had gathered to wish him well.

It’s another twist in the tale of the manager who appears to evoke very strong feelings from supporters of the clubs he manages and the ones that he doesn’t.

Very much an acquired taste, his exploits away from the pitch have made more headlines than those on it of late, and maybe that’s part of Mourinho’s issue.

He does appear to love playing the pantomime villain, but it’s an act that quickly becomes passé.

Results are key, and with Roma down in ninth place in the Serie A table, some 22 points behind leaders Inter, that clearly was no longer acceptable for the Giallorossi.

Even though it’s only been a few days since Mourinho was sent packing, there’s already been a number of rumours circulating.

“There have been multiple reports that Jose Mourinho has accepted a deal to become the new Al Shabab manager, but guys, I can tell you that there are no concrete updates yet on Mourinho’s future,” Fabrizio Romano clarified in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“It’s true that Al Shabab are looking for a manager but nothing is confirmed yet in terms of talks or agreement.

Let’s see what Jose will decide in the next days.”

The question that the man himself will likely be asking is whether he goes to Saudi and takes the evident riches on offer, or waits for another top European job.

Perhaps a national team job will come up in due course, or maybe he will just want a rest from all of the hullabaloo.

As Romano notes, let’s see what he decides.