Jordan Henderson may not be the last departee from the Saudi top-flight over the course of the next two transfer windows.

Though, for the time being, it appears the Saudi Pro League is in a settled state, with the likes of Karim Benzema and Bobby Firmino set to stay put despite allegations of disillusionment with life in the Middle East.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the French international is not expected to leave Al-Ittihad in January. A prolonged absence from the side since the end of December was for personal reasons and had already been partly agreed with the club in question.

In this vein of thought, it’s highly unlikely the striker will satisfy links to Arsenal or Real Madrid to any significant degree.

Liverpool’s former No.9 Firmino likewise remains happy with life in Saudi Arabia and is considered unlikely to depart Al-Ahlio in the winter.

Chelsea’s interest is, however, very real but there has yet to be any concrete talks over a potential transfer. Unless something dramatic occurs – expect the ex-Hoffenheim star to stay put.

Could there be one other exit?

Jota, formerly of Celtic, has enjoyed a considerable number of links to Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham project.

It’s perhaps a little unsurprising given the pair’s prior working relationship at Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic, and the Spurs boss is understood to still particularly appreciate the forward.

That said, the London outfit does not currently consider him a transfer priority.

Al-Ettifaq likewise admire the wide man, and have him on their shortlist to bolster the forward line, but Steven Gerrard’s current preference would be to source signings from Europe to strengthen in January.

Jesse Lingard is one name on the Englishman’s list, though the ex-West Ham star is not keen on a switch to the Middle East as things currently stand.