Chelsea are reportedly losing the race to sign highly-rated Antonio Nusa, with Tottenham ahead of them to sign him.

Several reports including Daily Mail have suggested that Spurs are in advanced talks with the attacker, who was subject to a bid from Chelsea in the summer.

He ended up staying at Club Brugge, where he’s carried on his impressive form from last season.

Spurs have been tracking the teenager for sometime, and made efforts to ensure they are in front of the queue to secure his services.

Brugge reportedly want £25m for his services, plus a loan back for the Norway international until the end of the season.

According to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, ‘conversations are ongoing’ between the two clubs for the player and that a fresh contact will be made ‘in the next few days’.

Giving the update on his latest Youtube video, he adds that Tottenham are keen on signing him this window and loaning him back to Brugge for the remainder of the season – but they want to get a deal done with quickly to avoid letting it turn into a race.

He said:

“Conversations are ongoing between Tottenham and Club Brugge. From what I am hearing, there will be a new contact in the next few days.”

“Tottenham want to sign the player now and allow him to join in the summer. Nusa does not want to leave the Brugge now.”

“There are also other clubs in the race. It is not a done deal which is why Tottenham want to be fast.”