Internal fighting at West Ham could scupper chase for £15m winger with eight goals and four assists

With West Ham in amongst the Premier League’s top six at present, the last thing that the club need is internal wrangling over a potential new signing.

David Moyes has ensured that the Irons have continued on their upward trajectory after winning the Europa Conference League last season, with the club also well placed in the Europa League.

One or two results and performances aside, the East Londoners have been pleasing on the eye and have delivered the necessary wins to keep the London Stadium faithful happy.

That said, it’s clear that they are still a player or two short of really pushing on and making the 2023/24 campaign another vintage one.

To that end, it’s understood that the club are interested in the services of Ajax captain and former Tottenham man, Steven Bergwijn.

However, it seems that Moyes is digging his heels in over any deal.

According to Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke, speaking on the outlet’s Inside Track podcast, the Scot isn’t sure about the £15m-rated winger, who already has eight goals and four assists to his name in a hugely underperforming Ajax squad.

Like some of the deals that the Hammers did in the summer, it’s believed that sporting director, Tim Steidten, is the one driving negotiations.

Whilst that will clearly put Moyes’ nose out of joint, it’s hard to argue with Steidten’s track record, given it’s believed he was behind the signings of Edson Alvarez and Mo Kudus, both of whom have settled brilliantly at the club.