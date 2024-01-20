Ivan Toney appears to cheat on his first game back from a ban as he moves the ball before scoring a free-kick

Brentford FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Ivan Toney was on the scoresheet on his first game back from serving a long-term ban. 

He marked his comeback with a brilliantly taken free-kick against Nottingham, curled around the wall, into the back of the net.

However, a particular moment before Toney’s goal became the focus of discussion. A keen-eyed fan observed an interesting detail leading up to the goal.

Before taking the set piece, he noticed the positioning of Forest’s defensive wall and seized the opportunity to adjust the ball’s placement a foot to his right, providing a more favourable angle for himself to take the shot.

He then cleverly shifted part of the vanishing spray to cover the new position of the ball. Interestingly, the referee was very close by but somehow did not spot any infringement.

Watch below:

More Stories / Latest News
“From what I am hearing” – Romano shares the latest on Tottenham’s pursuit of Antonio Nusa
Premier League club showing interest in signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka
EXCL: Mourinho’s decision, Tottenham’s Nusa chase, key moments for Kalvin Phillips and more

Some may call it being clever, and some might call it cheating. What Toney did was against the rules, and it is surprising that no Forest player called him out for it.

 

More Stories Ivan Toney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.