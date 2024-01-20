Contract talks between Newcastle and 27-year-old break down; two European clubs waiting to pounce

Newcastle United’s latest round of contract talks with one key player have reportedly broken down.

That’s according to a recent report from HITC, who claim the Magpies have failed to reach an agreement with Joelinton over a new deal.

Despite being one of the club’s most important players since Eddie Howe took charge 18 months ago, Joelinton, 27, is no where near the club’s top earners.

The South American, who joined from Hoffenheim in 2020, wants to be in the same salary bracket as the likes of Bruno Guimaraes but has been informed by the club that there are no intentions to raise his salary to such levels.

Consequently, renewal talks between the Newcastle hierarchy and the midfielder’s representatives have broken down; leaving the 27-year-old facing an uncertain future.

Waiting to take advantage of the souring situation is thought to be Juventus and Atletico Madrid – two powerhouses of European football.

Out for the rest of the season injured and out of contract in 18 months time, it is very possible Joelinton has played his last competitive game for the Magpies – a potentially sad ending for a player who has epitomises the St. James’ Park Saudi-led revolution.