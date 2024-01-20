Klopp wants brilliant €27m-rated Brazilian at Liverpool but faces big stumbling block

Liverpool head into their away fixture at Bournemouth this weekend atop the Premier League table and playing brilliantly.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a dip in form during the 2022/23 campaign but they’ve bounced back and are now once again the team to beat in the English top-flight.

With nearest chasers, Man City and Aston Villa, not playing a league match until the end of the month, a win against the Cherries would see the Reds go five points clear.

Though that’s clearly not an insurmountable obstacle, Man City still have to travel to Anfield whilst Villa are the club’s penultimate opponents this season in what could be a title decider.

Not to mention a crucial fixture at Arsenal on February 4, which could determine the Gunners own title credentials.

In any event, Klopp still appears to be looking to strengthen his squad with Gazzetta dello Sport noting Liverpool’s interest in Atalanta’s brilliant defensive midfielder, Ederson.

The Brazilian has already helped himself to six goals in 27 games per transfermarkt, which is a fine return from his position on the pitch.

Adept at breaking up play as well as marauding forward when the opportunity arises, his skill set is perfect for Klopp’s high press.

Transfermarkt note his value as being €27m, which in the current market can be considered a bargain.

As such, Liverpool are bound to have competition in the transfer window should Atalanta make it known that the player is for sale at some point.