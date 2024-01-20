Football Insider has been informed by sources that Leeds United is in “very advanced talks” to sign Manuel Benson from Burnley.

Although the deal is not finalized just yet, additional talks held early on Saturday morning indicate that it is getting close.

The 26-year-old will be signed by Leeds on a loan agreement until the end of the 2023–24 campaign.

Farke will be searching for reinforcements as the Premier League clubs have expressed interest in both Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville.

Should Summerville or Gnonto leave Elland Road this month, Benson’s arrival would provide Farke’s team more depth.