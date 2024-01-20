Man United in for 17-year-old ace that’s being compared to Jude Bellingham

Being compared to Real Madrid ace, Jude Bellingham, at just 17 years of age is high praise indeed.

Already considered to be one of the top up-and-coming talents in European football, Djurgadens brilliant Lucas Bergvall is a wanted man.

The player has been a shining light in the Swedish league and has already made his debut for the national team.

It’s believed that despite his astronomical rise, he could still be available for just €8m-€10m according to German media (h/t 90Min).

The outlet also note that the player’s representatives are due to meet with Man United to discuss a possible switch to Old Trafford, most likely in the summer.

Such talent doesn’t come along very often and especially at the price quoted, and if the Red Devils were successful in their pursuit, they would surely believe that they’ve bagged themselves a bargain.

There remains a huge stumbling block in their way, however.

??? Barcelona are preparing their official bid for Lucas Bergvall after talks in the recent months. Barça plan to close the deal now but let the player stay at Djugården until June. Eintracht remain interested and keep pushing; Bergvall priority is Barça.@MatteMoretto ?? pic.twitter.com/53HtMq4hOg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2024

According to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, the player’s preference is to go to Barcelona, with the Catalans already known to have spoken with Djurgardens (90Min).

If the Red Devils want to get anywhere close to being able to secure Bergvall’s services, then Sir Jim Ratcliffe et al are going to have to come up with a pitch so satisfying to the player that he doesn’t consider looking elsewhere.

Were they unable to do so, then it looks like Barca will have a clear run.