Newcastle looking to raid Euro giants for 112-cap international

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

A report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper and the Costa Rica international has been identified as a target.

Nick Pope is currently sidelined with an injury and the likes of Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius have been underwhelming. Neves could prove to be a useful short-term acquisition for Newcastle and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can get the deal done.

Neves will be a free agent at the end of the season and therefore he could be available for a nominal price this month. Newcastle must look to take advantage of his contract situation and sign him for a knockdown price.

The Costa Rica international has proven himself at the highest level with big clubs like Real Madrid and he is certainly good enough to play in the Premier League as well. The 37-year-old showed his quality in English football during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for him. If Newcastle can offer him a lucrative contract, the player is likely to be tempted..

The Magpies have had a mediocre campaign so far and they will be hoping to finish the season strongly. They need to bring in the right additions in January in order to push for European qualification.

Apart from his quality as a goalkeeper, Navas’ winning mentality and leadership qualities will come in handy for Newcastle.