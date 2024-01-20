Newcastle United are keen on signing the Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old Belgian defensive midfielder has excelled in the Premier League since joining Everton and his performances have caught the attention of a number of clubs.

Arsenal have been linked with the player as well.

Everton want to bring in midfield reinforcements and they believe Onana would be the ideal long-term acquisition.

Midfielder Joelinton was expected to sign a new deal with the Magpies but the two parties have not been able to agree on terms. It seems that Newcastle are now looking at alternative solutions.

Onana would be a superb addition and he could hit the ground running at Newcastle. He is well-settled in England and he knows the league well.

On paper, a partnership of Onana, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali would be formidable.

A report from the Telegraph claims that Newcastle are willing to pay £50 million for the midfielder in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They have the finances to pull off big-money signings and they have an ambitious project. The Magpies will want to win major trophies and they need top players in order for that to happen.

Onana is already one of the best young midfielders in the league and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

The Belgian could end up justifying the £50 million investment in the long run if the move goes through.