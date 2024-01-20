Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being linked with a summer exit with two Premier League clubs said to be keen on signing him.

That is according to a report from the Manchester Evening News, which reports that Wan-Bissaka, a former Crystal Palace academy graduate, has caught the attention of his former club, as well as West Ham.

Wan-Bissaka initially began his career at Crystal Palace as a winger before transitioning into a right-back. He signed his first professional contract with Palace in 2016 and later moved to Manchester United in 2019.

He was recently handed a one-year extension by the club, but the report claims that it was to maintain the resale value of the player rather than a deflection of his squad worth.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the club, with Diogo Dalot replacing him as the preferred right-back.

Although considered reliable in defence, the Englishman has consistently struggled in the attacking aspect, presenting minimal offensive threat for United.

In the modern game, the role of a right-back demands proficiency in both defensive and offensive skills, with the latter sometimes taking precedence.

Dalot offers United both, with him popping up to contribute in the attack very often.