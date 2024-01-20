Premier League club showing interest in signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United FC
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being linked with a summer exit with two Premier League clubs said to be keen on signing him. 

That is according to a report from the Manchester Evening News, which reports that Wan-Bissaka, a former Crystal Palace academy graduate, has caught the attention of his former club, as well as West Ham.

Wan-Bissaka initially began his career at Crystal Palace as a winger before transitioning into a right-back. He signed his first professional contract with Palace in 2016 and later moved to Manchester United in 2019.

He was recently handed a one-year extension by the club, but the report claims that it was to maintain the resale value of the player rather than a deflection of his squad worth.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the club, with Diogo Dalot replacing him as the preferred right-back.

Wan-Bissaka to Crystal Palace?
Although considered reliable in defence, the Englishman has consistently struggled in the attacking aspect, presenting minimal offensive threat for United.

In the modern game, the role of a right-back demands proficiency in both defensive and offensive skills, with the latter sometimes taking precedence.

Dalot offers United both, with him popping up to contribute in the attack very often.

 

 

