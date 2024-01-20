(Video) Sheikh Jassim seeking legal advice following reports he failed to provide Man United with ‘proof of funds’ evidence

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim has reportedly sought legal advice after recent reports claimed he failed to provide ‘proof of funds’ during the bidding process to buy Manchester United.

Last year saw the Middle Eastern tycoon go head-to-head with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe after the Glazer family confirmed their intentions to listen to offers for the club.

After a long, and very drawn out bidding process, Ratcliffe came away on top and is now set to be officially unveiled as the club’s new 25 per cent stakeholder.

However, the saga doesn’t appear to be over just yet.

After reports suggested Jassim was unsuccessful in his bid after failing to provide required financial evidence, according to Sky Sports News, the Qatari businessman, who clearly denies these allegations, is now looking to take legal action against what he believes is false information.