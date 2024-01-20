Ten Hag could sell Harry Maguire as Man United form three defender hit-list for the summer

Harry Maguire’s Man United future has once again been called into question as the Red Devils could sell the Englishman to make way for a new centre-back this summer.

The 30-year-old was linked with a move away from Old Trafford last summer as West Ham were one of the clubs looking to lure the England international from Manchester.

According to The Mirror, Man United could put Maguire up for sale again at the end of the season as Erik ten Hag looks to add another centre-back to his squad.

The Dutch coach has formed a list of targets ahead of the next transfer window with Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs De Ligt being his top targets.

? Harry Maguire could be made available by Manchester United AGAIN in the summer, Erik ten Hag already has three central defenders on his summer hit-list: Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs De Ligt (Source: @MirrorFootball) pic.twitter.com/run5SJyByF — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 20, 2024

Ten Hag wanted a centre-back ahead of the current season but Man United failed to provide him with one. Therefore, it will be a top priority ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Branthwaite would be the best choice for Man United as the defender is still very young, has Premier League experience and would have huge sell-on value in the future if things go well at Old Trafford.

Everton are also under enormous pressure regarding FFP and may have to sell one of their top stars to comply with the rules, therefore, the 21-year-old becomes a realistic target for the Red Devils.