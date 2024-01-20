Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to sign the Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa.

A report from Football Insider claims that they are now in pole position to sign the player and the transfer would be worth around £25 million. The Premier League club held talks with the Belgian outfit overnight regarding the move.

The winger is expected to join Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window and he will remain on loan at Club Brugge until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and staying at the Belgian club until the summer transfer window would be ideal for him.

Nusa is highly rated around Europe and he has the attributes to develop into a top-class attacker with the right guidance. He could be a key player for Tottenham in the long term.

The reported £25 million transfer could look like a major bargain if the winger manages is to fulfil his potential with Tottenham in the coming seasons.

The London outfit will need to add more creativity and goals to their attack. The Norwegian is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he can slot in as the central attacking midfielder as well.

The player has been linked with other English clubs in recent months, but it seems that Tottenham are now closing in on his capture. The North London outfit have prioritised the signing of talented young players and Nusa would be a superb future investment for them.