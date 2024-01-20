Spurs made some early signings, securing the services of Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and Radu Dragusin from Genoa.

They seem to have turned their focus on the ongoings now, with Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic all moving on from the club this month.

And now it is being reported that Spurs are ready to sell another player.

According to a recent report from The Independent, in addition to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil, manager Ange Postecoglou is also willing to entertain offers for Ryan Sessegnon.

The 23-year-old left-back recently returned from a long-term injury, making a brief appearance against Burnley before encountering another injury setback.

Injuries have plagued Sessegnon throughout his time at Spurs, with 21 games missed already this season. His injury record includes 22 missed games last season and 31 in the season prior.

The club is now reportedly getting impatient with him and ready to move him as well.