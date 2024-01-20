Tottenham shelve Gallagher plans but could still sign an England midfielder in this window

Tottenham have had a good January transfer window so far, however, they’ve now apparently shelved plans to acquire Chelsea midfielder, Conor Gallagher.

Football Insider suggest that the North Londoners will go back in for the player during the summer but appear to have reluctantly accepted defeat at this juncture.

It still isn’t clear if the player himself would be interested in such a move, though it seems that Chelsea’s Financial Fair Play concerns are ultimately what will dictate their moves in the next few transfer windows.

From a playing perspective, it’s arguable that Spurs are playing the better football under Ange Postecoglou, with Mauricio Pochettino finding it difficult to implement the successful formula he had at White Hart Lane over at Stamford Bridge.

Though there’s no suggestion that the Argentinian is under any pressure at present, there clearly needs to be an upturn in the standard of performances and also results if Poch wants to last longer than the one season.

With attention turning away from Gallagher for the time being, Football Insider also suggest that Spurs could now pursue a deal for Man City’s out-of-favour England international, Kalvin Phillips.

It’s clear that Phillips needs to be playing if he wants to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s European Championship squad, but with time running out in this window, he has a decision to make.