Two European giants set to challenge Man City for £100m star with 20 goal contributions this season

When it comes to talented young players in football, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz is a name that sits amongst the best, with the 20-year-old star being pursued by the biggest clubs in the World.

The midfielder has spent his whole career with Leverkusen and is currently thriving under Xabi Alonso’s leadership. Wirtz has played 24 matches for his Spanish coach this campaign, producing an incredible eight goals and 12 assists throughout them.

This has drawn some of the biggest clubs towards the German star and according to BILD, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are all keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, who is valued at more than £100m by Bayer Leverkusen.

With a contract at Leverkusen until 2027, the Bundesliga side are under no pressure to sell Wirtz and therefore, the hefty price tag is merited.

The signing of the German international would be incredible business for either of the aforementioned clubs as the 20-year-old’s potential is massive.

Man City may view Wirtz as the long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne as the Belgian star is reaching the twilight stages of his career. However, the Premier League champions are in the race with the biggest clubs in the World, so signing the Leverkusen star will be a challenge.