Video: Arsenal defender scores second goal of the match with another header

Gabriel has scored his second goal of the day from a corner to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

The Eagles have defended well throughout the first half to keep the North London side quiet but Roy Hodgson’s side have given up two goals from corners.

Gabriel headed home the first after just 11 minutes and 26 minutes later, the Brazilian star did it again as the centre-back latched onto a Bukayo Saka cross.

It's a Gabriel double! Dean Henderson is left helpless as the Brazilian charges in and forces a goal off of the back of his head ? pic.twitter.com/MLnDYJ1RkH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2024