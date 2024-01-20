Video: Brazil international climbs high to give Arsenal early goal vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Arsenal have taken an early lead at the Emirates Stadium in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace courtesy of a goal from Gabriel. 

The Gunners are in a poor run of form and would have wanted an early goal to settle the nerves.

That came after just 11 minutes when Gabriel came up for a corner and headed home a Declan Rice cross. The goal is the defender’s second in the league this season and it leaves Palace with an uphill task to get all three points on Saturday afternoon.

More Stories / Latest News
Daniel Farke confirms Leeds working on deal to sign “crucial” 6ft 4in “leader”
Arsenal’s recent run of form could see Gunners equal unwanted 31-year-old record against Crystal Palace
Journalist casts doubt on 23-year-old’s Tottenham future
More Stories Gabriel Magalhaes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.