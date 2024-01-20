Video: Brazil international climbs high to give Arsenal early goal vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal have taken an early lead at the Emirates Stadium in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace courtesy of a goal from Gabriel.

The Gunners are in a poor run of form and would have wanted an early goal to settle the nerves.

That came after just 11 minutes when Gabriel came up for a corner and headed home a Declan Rice cross. The goal is the defender’s second in the league this season and it leaves Palace with an uphill task to get all three points on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal with the early lead! Gabriel fires it home from Declan Rice's corner ? pic.twitter.com/df1TUzqFU3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2024