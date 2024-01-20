Video: Lethal Arsenal counter-attack leads to brilliant Trossard finish

Arsenal look to have secured all three points in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as the Gunners have now gone 3-0 ahead.
Gabriel scored two goals from corners in the first half to give Mikel Arteta a comfortable lead heading into the second 45 but the match now looks to be done and dusted thanks to a Leandro Trossard goal.
From a Palace corner, Arsenal produced a lethal counter-attack with the ball eventually finding its way to Trossard. The Belgian star remained composed before producing a lovely finish to all but confirm the three points for the home side.
The Raya throw, the Jesus pass, the Trossard finish… an exquisite counter from Arsenal ???
A lightning-quick counter. ??
