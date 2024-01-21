‘A great manager’ – John Terry backs Mauricio Pochettino

The Chelsea legend has backed the Argentine manager to turn things around at Stamford Bridge but admitted that they are a ‘long way off’.

After a record spending under Todd Boehly, since the American owner took over at the club two years ago, the Blues are no better off than they were before.

Currently ninth in the Premier League table after 21 games, Chelsea are 12 points off the Champions League spots.

Some supporters have become disgruntled by their side’s performances so far this season and have begun to question if Mauricio Pochettino is the right man for the job.

John Terry, who was in attendance at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, urged fans to give Pochettino time.

‘But given time, the manager needs time, Poch is a great manager, I’ve seen him work on a daily basis.’ He said via the Daily Mail.

‘We are a young squad of players as well, but we are a long way off of the likes of Man City and Liverpool at the moment.’

The club do have a fantastic chance to win some silverware outside of the league as they play Middlesbrough in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.