Agent of Manchester United attacker responds to reports of a rift with Erik ten Hag

Anthony Martial’s agent has shut down rumours the striker has been exiled from Manchester United’s first-team training.

It was recently reported by Daily Mail that the Frenchman has not been involved in sessions since his last appearance on December 9.

The report hinted at a fall-out between the player and the manager with claims that Erik ten Hag is desperate to sell him in January.

It further added that the Dutchman has no plans of reinstating him into the team unless his fitness improves.

However, his agent Philippe Lamboley has come out and dismissed any claims of a rift between him and the manager. He also confirmed that Martial has no plans of leaving the club this month.

He said (via The Sun):

“Anthony will not leave Manchester United and will stay until his contract ends in June.”

“What is said about him is completely false.”

“He was not excluded from the group and he has no problem with the coach.”

“Anthony has been in Manchester for nine seasons and if he was not a great professional then he would not have been at the club for so long.”

“He is simply going to undergo a small operation on his adductors, which he should have done for a while and which did not allow him to be 100 per cent, so he will do it now.”

Anthony Martial joined the club with a big reputation but has struggled to live up to the expectations.

In 317 appearances for United, he has scored 90 goals, which is not the best of statistics for an attacker.