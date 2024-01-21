Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The two clubs are looking to improve their defensive unit by signing the 22-year-old left-back. They could submit a proposal for him at the end of the season as per Football Insider.

Wolves are unwilling to let the player leave this month and therefore Arsenal and Liverpool are laying the groundwork for a potential summer move.

The Algerian defender has established himself as an important player for Wolves and his performances in the Premier League have been rather impressive. It is no surprise that Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on signing him.

Arsenal need to add more depth to the left back department and Ait-Nouri could compete with Oleksandr Zinchenko for the starting spot.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, they will need a quality alternative to Andrew Robertson and the 22-year-old defender could be the ideal, long-term replacement for the Scottish international.

Although Arsenal Liverpool have players like Nuno Tavares and Kostas Tsimikas, they are not key performers for their respective clubs. Tavares does not have a future at Arsenal and he is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Tsimikas has been a useful player for Liverpool but he’s quite inconsistent. Liverpool must look to bring in a more reliable defender.

The Algerian defender is still only 22 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. The opportunity to move to Arsenal or Liverpool will certainly be an attractive proposition and it remains to be seen where the talented full back ends up.