Match of the Day took a look at Martin Odegaard’s actions on Arsenal’s corners yesterday as they seem convinced the Gunners captain is doing something to send signals to the team’s corner takers.

Watch below as they analyse the way Odegaard always seems to go to similar positions to fiddle with his socks while the corner is being taken – could there be something to it or are they just making something out of nothing here?

Match of the Day showed that Ødegaard plays with his socks to secretly signal to the corner taker where to deliver the ball ? pic.twitter.com/7faDetUIJw — ??? (@MAA_Gunner) January 21, 2024

Arsenal surely won’t be the only team to occasionally do things like this, but it might be a bit of a worry if they’re not being subtle enough with their secret signals.

AFC beat Crystal Palace 5-0 with two of their goals coming from corners, so whatever they’re doing seems to be working pretty well for now!