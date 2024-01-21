Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano expects “movement” at Arsenal in final week of the transfer window

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said to expect movement at Arsenal in the final week of the January window, with some departures looking possible.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Cedric Soares looks to be one whose future is open as we edge closer to Deadline Day, while there could be other names heading out of the Emirates Stadium in the near future.

Romano didn’t name any specific players, but we’ve seen plenty of Arsenal transfer rumours in recent times involving first-team players who aren’t starting a lot of games, such as Emile Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny, Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale.

It’s hard to imagine all of those leaving, especially as Romano has made it clear that Mikel Arteta seems keen to keep Smith Rowe despite interest from West Ham.

Still, perhaps names like Cedric and Elneny are more realistic, so Arsenal fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on how these stories develop in the next few days.

“In terms of other players who could leave Arsenal, I’d keep it open for Cedric Soares and more players. Nothing is imminent at this stage but next week some movement could take place for the outgoings, let’s see,” Romano said.

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 5-0 yesterday to bounce back after a recent bad patch, but many fans will still be hoping there’s a chance to strengthen the squad before the end of the month.