Arsenal transfer target could be allowed to move for €80m this summer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Real Madrid could reportedly be ready to let French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni leave the club if they receive offers in the region of €80million.

It seems there is some doubt about Tchouameni’s future at Real as he’s perhaps not had as much of a key role as he would’ve wanted, so it could now be that Los Blancos will sanction his exit if the money is good, with Todo Fichajes suggesting around €80m could do it.

This follows Arsenal being linked with Tchouameni in recent times by Calciomercato, and there’s no doubt he could be ideal to plug that gap being left by the injury-prone Thomas Partey.

Mikel Arteta surely can’t rely on Partey to stay fit often enough, so it may soon be time to part ways with the Ghana international, and if someone like Tchouameni is available that seems like too good an opportunity to miss.

Aurelien Tchouameni could leave Real Madrid
Madrid fans might be concerned about their club potentially letting such a top player go, but it seems things just aren’t quite clicking between him and current manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Todo Fichajes report does suggest, however, that things could perhaps change if Ancelotti ends up leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

