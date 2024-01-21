Aston Villa have reportedly made an offer to sign Middlesborough’s Morgan Rogers.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Villians are working to land the highly-rated forward.

Enjoying an excellent campaign, both collectively and individually, Rogers, 21, who joined Boro from Manchester City’s youth academy 18 months ago, has been one of the main driving forces behind Michael Carrick’s promotion push.

Directly contributing to 15 goals, across all competitions, already this season, the 21-year-old remains one of the Championship’s most in-form players.

And with Unai Emery on the lookout for a possible replacement for the outbound Jhon Duran, Rogers could prove to be the ideal replacement.

Although there remains hope from Boro that they can keep hold of the 21-year-old until the end of the season, continued negotiations with Villa could see the Premier League club come away on top.