Sunday afternoon will see Bournemouth host Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Cherries will welcome title contenders Liverpool to the Vitality Stadium and hope to end their seven-game unbeaten run.

Having lost just one Premier League game (3-1 vs. Spurs) since they suffered a 6-1 defeat against Manchester City on 4 November 2023, Andoni Iraola’s side are in excellent form and now sit 12th in the table on 25 points after 19 games.

Liverpool, of course, will be one of their toughest challenges all season though. Jurgen Klopp appears to be masterminding another trophy-winning campaign with the Reds two points clear at the top of the table on 45 points.

The last time Liverpool travelled to Bournemouth, which was when the two sides faced off in the Carabao Cup at the start of November, they came away 2-1 winners, and Klopp will be expecting the same today.

Striker Dominic Solanke may have something to say about the game’s outcome though.

The Basingstoke-born forward, who joined the Cherries from Liverpool in 2019, is one of the league’s most in-form hitmen. The 26-year-old has already reached double figures (12) for the season; scoring eight goals in his last eight league games.

Liverpool’s attack, although not including Mo Salah, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, will still be expected to outscore their hosts though — especially considering both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz start up front.

Bournemouth lineup vs. Liverpool

Liverpool lineup vs. Bournemouth

Team news is in! ? Here’s how the Reds line up to take on A.F.C. Bournemouth ? #BOULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 21, 2024

Today’s game, which is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.