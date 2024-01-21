Chelsea are reportedly ready to consider letting Armando Broja leave the club on loan this January, but only if a deal also includes the option to turn it into a permanent £35million sale by the summer.

Broja has interest from Wolves and Fulham this January after a lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge, and it seems he could be allowed to leave under the right conditions, according to the Sun.

The Albania international has previously spent time on loan at Southampton, and he impressed in his stint at St Mary’s, but he’s struggled to establish himself in Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team squad this season.

While Broja has been a little unlucky with injuries, it also just looks like he’s not quite the kind of player the Blues need right now, so it could make sense for all parties if he moves on this January.

It remains to be seen if anyone will meet Chelsea’s demands to sign Broja on loan with a £35m buy obligation, but that could end up looking like a bargain one day if the 22-year-old manages to get his promising career back on track.

CFC will no doubt hope they can make some pure profit here as cashing in on a homegrown player could free them up to do a lot more with their transfer budget when it comes to new signings.