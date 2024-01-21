Chelsea’s loaned-out left-back Ian Maatsen has made a bright start to life on loan at Borussia Dortmund, earning praise from transfer news guru and Daily Briefing columnist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues failed to give much playing time to Maatsen while he was at the club, and Romano has now suggested that his loan move to Dortmund could be set to pave the way for a permanent move later, as the club trust their other options in that position.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest piece in the Daily Briefing, Romano praised Dortmund’s smart work in the transfer market this January, with loan signings Maatsen, and Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, both looking impressive early on.

It could be that BVB will end up signing Maatsen permanently, and it perhaps looks like a deal that could benefit everyone, as it doesn’t look like there was much room for the Dutchman in Mauricio Pochettino’s current squad.

“Both Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen have started well for Borussia Dortmund since joining on loan – it looks like excellent work in the transfer market, really. Bringing in Sancho and Maatsen means smart business, they are ready to make an impact and have completely refreshed the squad,” Romano said.

“With Chelsea and Maatsen, I think he was already close to leaving last summer because they trust other players in that position including Ben Chilwell, and Maatsen wanted to play on regular basis. There is the option for Dortmund to make the deal permanent, let’s see if they decide to take it.”

Chelsea fans may be concerned about losing a talented young player, but it’s also a big opportunity for the club to make a big profit on a homegrown player, which could then allow them more freedom to make signings in other areas, like attack, where they don’t currently have as many options.