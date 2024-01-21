Controversy erupts as Vinicius Jr appears to score with his arm to help Madrid to a 3-2 win against Almeria

Almeria feel they were robbed today as Madrid came back from 2 goals down ton win 3-2. 

The home side found themselves two goals down after impressive strikes from Ramazani and Edgar Gonzalez in the first half.

But the second half saw the game turned around, however, not without a string of controversial VAR calls.

Real Madrid initiated their comeback with a Bellingham penalty in the 56th minute, awarded following a debatable handball decision after an extensive VAR review.

However, Almeria’s hopes suffered another blow when a Sergio Arribas goal from a counter-attack was disallowed after a prolonged VAR assessment.

Referee Francisco Maeso ruled an infringement in the build-up, deeming a foul by Almeria’s Dion Lopy on Bellingham, a decision met with frustration.

Five minutes later, Vinicius Jr. scored what appeared to be a handball goal. Initially disallowed, a subsequent VAR check deemed the goal legitimate, further fuelling controversy and leaving Almeria’s players and manager Asier Garitano fuming.

Carvajal sealed the comeback with the winning goal in the dying minutes of the game.

After the game, Almeria’s Gonzalo Melero told DAZN:

“Today we were robbed. It pains me to say it, but there’s no other way to take it. And that’s not the first this year. What happened today went beyond all limits, it was unbelievable.

“Nothing more could have been done for them to win the game…”

