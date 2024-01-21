Crystal Palace are now planning for life after Roy Hodgson and they have identified a few potential alternatives.

According to reports, the Premier League side have put together a four-man shortlist to replace the experienced manager and the list includes Steve Cooper, Julen Lopetegui, Kieran McKenna, and Bo Svensson.

Cooper and Lopetegui have done an impressive job at Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively. They could prove to be interesting additions for Crystal Palace and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles can get the deal done.

Similarly, McKenna guided Ipswich Town to promotion from League One last year, and it remains to be seen whether he is ready for the step up to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have talented squad and they need a manager who can get the best out of them. They have the quality to push for the top half finish and the next managerial appointment will have to be ambitious from them.

Meanwhile, Svensson has done quite well for Mainz and he is highly rated in Germany. It remains to be seen who Palace end up with.