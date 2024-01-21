Daniel Farke dedicates ‘best win of the season’ to Jaidon Anthony

The German manager praised his side’s performance on Sunday as he labelled it the ‘best win of the season.’

In a dramatic game at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, Leeds United secured a 2-1 win against Preston North End to keep themselves within four points of Southampton.

The match got off to a relentless start with Will Keane putting the visitors in front after only two minutes.

But Leeds hit back immediately through Daniel James who headed in at the back post to bring the game back to level.

It then took the home side until the 94th minute to grab their second and the winner with Joel Piroe converting from the spot.

An ecstatic Daniel Farke labelled it as their ‘best win of the season’.

“Best win of the season,” the German manager said via Leeds Live.

“It was hard fought, but well-deserved win with a winner in added time. Best moments are season-defining moments.”

Farke also paid tribute to Jaidon Anthony whose mother passed away last week.

“They wanted to win this game for Jaidon and his family,” he said.

“We are like a family. We dedicate this win to him.”